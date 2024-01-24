Dir Agri inaugurates two-day CBP on ‘Promotion of oilseeds’ under HADP

Srinagar: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal on Wednesday inaugurated two day capacity building programme (CBP) from 24th to 25th January, titled ‘Untie the yield complexities for realising the yield potential in oilseed with special reference to rapseed’ under the ‘Promotion of oilseeds’ project of Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) at Agriculture Complex Lalmandi, Srinagar.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the programme, Director Agriculture enumerated the initiatives by the department for the promotion of oilseeds in the region. He said that the department has already brought a large number of newer areas, lands under the cultivation of oilseed crops.

He said that there is a vast potential for the promotion of oilseed crops in the region. He said that the department has not only provided seed to the oilseed farmers but is working in close coordination with the farmers and offering them the technical guidance during their crop cultivation activities.

Under HADP, promotion of oilseeds projects has been given special attention to various interventions aimed at increasing oil seed production and productivity, he added.

Iqbal impressed upon the participants to work in close coordination and ensure maximum awareness among the farmers regarding the various projects under HADP. He also highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts among the officers of agriculture and allied departments for the successful implementation of projects under HADP.

The session was attended by Joint Director Agriculture extension G.M Dhobi, Nodal Officer ZBNF Shiekh Imran, Associate Director Research, Prof. Najeeb ul Rehmaan Sofi, Dr. F.A Shiekh prof PBG, Dr. B.A Rather, Asstt. Professor entomology, Dr. Intikhab Aalam assistant professor Agronomy, Officers from SKUAST, Agriculture and allied departments.

Later, the Director Agriculture visited many subordinate offices at Lalmandi premises to inspect the attendance of employees. Director Agriculture impressed upon the offices of all the subordinate offices to maintain punctuality in their offices as any kind of laxity about discipline and punctuality would not be tolerated.

