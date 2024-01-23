Myanmar Army plane that crashed in Mizoram had arrived to transport soldiers who entered India

New Delhi: At least eight people were injured after a Myanmar Army plane crash landed at Lengpui airport in Mizoram on Tuesday. The injured have been shifted to Lengpui hospital for treatment.

“Six people were injured after a plane from the Burmese Army crashed at Lengpui airport. 14 people were on board with the pilot. The injured were admitted to Lengpui Hospital,” Mizoram DGP said.

According to reports, the aircraft had arrived in Mizoram to pick up Myanmar Army personnel who crossed over to the Indian side of the border last week amid violence in the country.

On Monday, India sent back some 184 Myanmar Army soldiers. Untill last week, a total of 276 Myanmar Army soldiers entered Mizoram following violent clashes with insurgents.

The plane that crashed today was reportedly ferrying the soldiers back to their country.

Amid the recent influx of Myanmar soldiers to the Indian side, Home Minister Amit Shah last week announced the border will be fenced like Indo-Bangladesh border.

He also announced the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar that allows people in the border areas to enter up to 16 km inside the other country without any visa.

“The government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to fence the entire India-Myanmar border like it has been done along the border with Bangladesh,” the home minister said while addressing the passing out parade of the first batch of the five newly-constituted Assam Police Commando battalions.

“Our government is reexamining the Free Movement Regime (FMR) provision that exists with Myanmar and now this facility, which allows free movement will be stopped,” said Shah.

India shares a 1643-km long border with Myanmar in four states – Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunanchal Pradesh.

Agencies

