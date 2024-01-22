Freezing Temp In Kashmir, Srinagar Records Minus 5.3°C

Srinagar: Minimum temperature recorded a fall in Jammu and Kashmir even as weathermen forecast possibility of wet spell from January 25 to February 1.

A meteorological department official said that weather is likely to be dry till January 24.

From January 25-26, he said, generally cloudy weather with light snow is expected at isolated higher reaches.

From January 27-28, he said, generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow over scattered places is likely.

From January 2-31, he said, light to moderate rain/snow is “very likely” at many places.

Also, he said, there is possibility of light rain/snow at scattered places on February 1.

“There would be moderate to dense fog and fall in day temperature over plains of Jammu division during next 2 days,” he said.

Regarding night temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.3°C against minus 4.8°C on previous night and it was 3.0°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Kashmir valley is under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter, which will end on January 29. However it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1. (

