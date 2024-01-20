Shooting requests dry up due to snowless winter in Kashmir

Srinagar: As snowfall continues to elude the picturesque valley of Kashmir, local line producers and others associated with the Indian film industry are in a state of despair as shooting requests are drying up due to a snowless winter.

The mighty mountains of Pir Panjal region, which are draped in a thick white blanket of snow during this time of the season, are bare, highlighting the climatic changes gradually sweeping the Himalayan region.

“The dry spell in Kashmir has significantly impacted us. We’ve three projects lined up but they hang in balance. If snowfall doesn’t occur, these projects may either get cancelled, postponed, or relocated to places with snow. Snow holds immense importance for Kashmir, and we are fervently praying and hoping for it,” Abid Hussain, a casting manager, said.

The snowless winter and the extended dry spell, Hussain said, has even led some people associated with the industry to experience depression due lack of work. He said the people associated with the film industry in Mumbai are also eagerly awaiting the snowfall in Kashmir to commence film shootings. “Kashmir’s fame is intricately linked to snow, and there’s a substantial adverse effect on line producers this time due to absence of snow,” he added.

Bismah Masoodi, a Line Producer, said some scheduled shoots have already been postponed due to the lack of snow in the Valley. However, she expressed optimism that once snowfall occurs; filmmakers will travel to Kashmir for shooting. “Our projects require meticulous planning, and we are optimistic that snowfall will happen, allowing filmmakers to come for shoots and enabling us to continue our work,” she said.

Bismah, who has worked with famous celebrities and contributed to various ad films and biopics, said the dry spell not only stalls movie shootings but also hits locals offering catering services, transportation and hotels as well. “The entire Kashmir region suffers due to this extended dry spell. The absence of snowfall has adversely affected our work, but we remain hopeful for snowfall to fulfill the plans of filmmakers visiting and shooting in Kashmir,” she added.

Mir Sarwar, a popular filmmaker and actor from Kashmir, is also concerned with the unusual weather pattern as the Valley is witnessing warm days in the harshest 40-day period of winter, locally called Chilai Kallan.

