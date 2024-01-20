Security Measures Reviewed Ahead Of R-Day

JAMMU: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Jammu-Kathua range Shakti Pathak on Friday reviewed the security measures here ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya and Republic day.

At the high-level security meeting, the DIG focused on proactive planning and collaboration to ensure the safety and well-being of people on these significant occasions.

“A strategic meeting was held here today to address the comprehensive security measures in place for the upcoming major events in our city,” a police spokesperson said.

Senior officers at the meeting emphasised on achieving a multi-agency approach, fostering coordination among various departments to create a unified front against potential challenges, the spokesperson said.

DIG Shakti Pathak said, “Our commitment to public safety is unwavering. This meeting was aimed to fine-tune our preparations, leveraging the expertise of our dedicated officers and advanced technology to guarantee a secure environment for all attendees.”

The DIG impressed upon police officers, including superintendents of police (SP), sub-divisional police officers (SDPO), station house officers (SHO), and police post incharges to focus on proactive planning and collaboration to ensure the safety and well-being of the community during on significant occasions that could see huge gatherings, spokesperson said.

The police officers were directed to ensure high security in the district and to remain extra vigilant about people coming to the city, hotel checking, naka (checkpost) alert. They were also asked to prepare crowd control strategies and traffic management plan, he said.

As the city prepares for the major events next week, the police force remains vigilant and ready to adapt to evolving circumstances, ensuring a seamless and secure experience for residents and visitors alike, he added. (AGENCIES)

