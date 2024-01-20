MeT predicts rains, snow next week

Night Temp Falls Further In J&K As Srinagar Records Minus 4.9°C

Srinagar: Weatherman on Friday forecast light snow at isolated higher reaches on January 25 and light rain and snow over scattered places for subsequent two days in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Dry weather is likely to continue till January 24 with generally cloudy on 20th evening,” a meteorological department official here told GNS.

On January 25, he said, light snow at isolated higher reaches was expected while from January 26-28, light rain and snow was expected over scattered places.

“As per indications of different models, there is possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places very likely from January 29-31,(Detailed information will be shared in coming days),” he said

The MeT department also forecast redevelopment of moderate to dense fog and fall in day temperature over Jammu Division during next three days.

Regarding minimum temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 4.9°C against minus 4.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.8°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 5.0°C against minus 4.2°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 1.7°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 6.3°C against minus 5.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 1.4°C against minus 0.9°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 2.5°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5.0°C against minus 4.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 3.6°C against minus 4.5°C on the previous night and the temperature was 4.1°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 5.0°C against 5.7°C on the previous night, and it was below normal by 2.1°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 0.8°C, Batote minus 1.7°C and Bhaderwah minus 0.4°C, he said.

Kashmir valley is under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter, which will end on January 29. However it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1. (GNS)

