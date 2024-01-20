Dir Horti stresses sector’s pivotal role in driving region’s overall dev

Srinagar: The Director Horticulture Kashmir, G. R. Mir on Saturday spearheaded an awareness camp held at Dak Bungalow Sumbal in Bandipora district, focusing on empowering local farmers with the latest insights into horticultural schemes and technical advancements.
The event saw participation from various stakeholders, including DDC Chairman, Ab Gani Bhat; Additional District Development Commissioner Bandipora, Deputy Director Horticulture, Kashmir; Sub Divisional Magistrate Sumbal, Chief Horticulture Officer, Bandipora, Horticulture Development Officer Sumbal and other officials of the department, and representatives of PRIs.
The camp drew participation from a huge number of farmers, primarily involved in fruit cultivation, underscoring the event’s importance.
The main goal was to share vital information about various Union Territory and centrally sponsored schemes, with a focus on prominent ones like the HADP (Holistic Agriculture Development Programme), High-Density Plantation Scheme, and MIDH (Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture).
Experts from the Department led a technical guidance session covering essential aspects of successful and profitable fruit cultivation, incorporating the latest technical interventions. The session aimed to equip farmers with the knowledge necessary to enhance their horticultural practices.
In his address, Director Horticulture highlighted the department’s vision and ongoing initiatives, emphasizing the pivotal role of horticulture in driving the region’s overall development. He stressed the potential for growth and sustainability within the sector.
The event served as a dynamic platform for stakeholders to engage directly with the department, fostering a collaborative environment for the mutual benefit of the horticulture community.
A grievance and redressal session at the end allowed participants to address concerns and seek resolution of their genuine issues.
