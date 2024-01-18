EC begins nation-wide awareness programme on EVMs ahead of Lok Sabha elections

New Delhi: The Election Commission has launched a nationwide awareness campaign on EVMs and Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) to provide citizens with a first-hand experience of the voting process in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls likely to be held in March-April.The programme aims at imparting knowledge about the basic features of Electronic Voting Machines and VVPATs, elucidating the step-by-step procedure of casting vote, and educating voters on how to verify their choices through the VVPAT slip, the EC said.Several opposition parties have questioned the reliability of the EVMs and have demanded a return to the ballot system
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post