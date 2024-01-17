Army recovers IED in Kupwara, says major tragedy averted

Kupwara: Averting a major terror incident, Army on Wednesday said to have recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near Chowkibal in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps , informed that a major terror incident was averted today by recovering an IED.

“IED Recovered near Chowkibal on Srinagar – Chowkibal Highway. Chinar Warriors averted a major terror incident today by recovering & in-situ destroying an IED near Chowkibal on Srinagar – Chowkibal Highway. Indian Army stands by its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free,” the post reads—

