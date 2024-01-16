Economic optimism doubles but tech, climate pressures accelerate: PwC CEO survey

Davos: The proportion of CEOs who believe global economic growth will improve over the next 12 months has more than doubled since last year, the annual PwC Global CEO Survey showed on Monday.

The survey, released on the first day of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting here, also showed that almost half of CEOs do not believe their businesses will be viable in a decade amid acceleration of technology and climate pressures.

The survey, which interviewed over 4,700 CEOs across 105 countries and territories, found that 38 per cent of CEOs are optimistic about global economic growth prospects in the next one year, up from 18 per cent in 2023.

