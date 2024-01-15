Situation in J&K under control, increase in terror activities in Rajouri-Poonch: Army chief

Lucknow:Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande said on Monday that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is under control but an increase in terrorist activities has been witnessed in the southern region of Pir Panjal and Rajouri-Poonch in the last few months.

He, however, asserted that due to the efforts of the security personnel, there has been a significant drop in violence in the interior areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the 76th Army Day parade in Lucknow, General Pande said, “On the western front, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is under control. But in the past few months, there has been an increase in terrorist activities in the southern region of Pir Panjal and Rajouri-Poonch.” “There is a ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC), but from the attempts made to infiltrate, it is clear that the terror infrastructure across the border is still intact. Attempts to infiltrate have been foiled by the Army while maintaining complete alertness,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print