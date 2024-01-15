‘Public Grievances Redressal Programme Today’

Srinagar: Director General of Police, J&K, R R.Swain, is all set to interact with people at “DGP J&K Public Grievances Redressal Programme” in Kupwara on Monday.
“It is inform that the DGP J&K Public Grievances Redressal Programme will now be held tomorrow (Monday, January 15/01/2024) at 1030 hrs.The Venue will remain same i.e. DPL Zangli Kupwara. Inconvenience is regretted,” police said in a statement.
