PHD CCCI Kashmir delegation meets DC Srinagar

Srinagar: The PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industries delegation, led by its Co-Chair Himayu Wani, had a productive and interactive welcome meeting on Friday with the newly-posted Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Bilal Mohiudin-IAS.
The delegation was joined by esteemed EC members Haleem Bhat, Bilal Kawoosa, Shabir Abdullah, S Ahamd Shah and Iqbal Fayaz Jan Deputy Director Kashmir, the Chamber said in a statement.
During the meeting, the delegation expressed their commitment to providing unwavering support for policy advocacy and contributing valuable inputs towards the economic development of Srinagar district.
The delegation discussed several prominent issues, including the establishment of a GI Mart, activities under the UNESCO tag for Srinagar city, and other enforcement and revenue related matters. “Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bilal Mohiudin graciously listened to the concerns raised by the delegation and assured them that he would address these issues promptly. He emphasized his approachability and willingness to engage with the community for the redressal of their concerns,” it said.
The PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industries delegation expressed their gratitude to Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bilal Mohiudin for his patient hearing and commitment to resolving the challenges faced by the community. “We are confident that under his leadership, Srinagar district will witness significant progress and development,” the Chamber said.
