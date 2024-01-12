DC Pulwama leads HADP review

Pulwama: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr Basharat Qayoom on Friday convened a meeting here to take a comprehensive review of the progress of schemes under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) in the district.

The meeting, conducted department and sector-wise, meticulously covered Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries, Sericulture, and Horticulture and Produce Marketing Corporation (HPMC).

The DC emphasized the importance of the ongoing Kisan Sampark Abhiyan, a platform designed to connect with farmers. This initiative was highlighted as a crucial avenue for maximizing impact across all sectors.

Dr Basharat led a detailed examination of the accomplishments during the current financial year, focusing on the need for departments to expand their outreach. The strategic move aims to bring new families under the purview of their schemes, broadening the spectrum of beneficiaries in line with the overarching goal of the HADP.

The review delved into the physical and financial progress of each scheme, with the DC directing officers to ensure timely completion of all works. Quantitative and qualitative targets were underscored as essential benchmarks for success.

Earlier, the meeting was apprised that 36,998 participants had engaged in Kisan Sampark Abhiyan phase 1, while 13,389 participants participated in phase 2. It was also informed that 10,214 individuals had been registered on the Daksh portal. DC while reviewing the figures directed officials to ensure that no one is left behind in these initiatives.

In an effort to enhance the effectiveness of the Daksh portal, Dr Basharat stressed the importance of providing training to registered farmers. Additionally, he emphasized the need for value additions within the district ensuring finished products are produced locally to maximize benefits for farmers.

A noteworthy achievement during the current financial year includes the approval of 647 cases under HADP, involving a substantial subsidy amount totaling Rs.13.25 crores. This financial support underscores the commitment to fostering agricultural and allied sector development in Pulwama District.

This holistic review not only demonstrated a commitment to agricultural and allied sector development in Pulwama District but also signified a strategic shift towards sustainable growth.

