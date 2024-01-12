CUK holds symposium to commemorate National Youth Day

Ganderbal: The School of Education in association with the Department of Students Welfare (DSW), Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir), organised a symposium (online) on “Viksit Bharat @ 2047 Role of Youth in Nation Building to commemorate the National Youth Day-2024 which is also the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The theme for this year’s National Youth Day 2024 is “Arise, Awake, and Realise the Power You Hold.”

Addressing the participants, I/c Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdul Gani, highlighted the importance of channelizing the energy of the youth for nation building. “The faculty members in universities and colleges have a pivotal role and responsibility to nourish, enrich, educate, engage and channel the energy of the youth towards positive and constructive endeavors, which will ultimately help in fulfilling the vision of Viksit Bharat as envisioned by the the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji,” Prof. Gani said. He said the objective of the symposium is to inspire, motivate, and engage the students in activities that foster personal growth, social responsibility, and community building. Prof. Gani described Swami Vivekananda as a great spiritual leader and philosopher, who inspired a nationalist consciousness during the colonial era in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, encouraged the students to embrace their potential, overcome challenges, and contribute meaningfully to the society. He said the Celebration reflects the university’s commitment to nurture a holistic educational environment that goes beyond academic excellence. “By empowering our youth, we believe in contributing to the development of responsible and capable individuals who will lead and inspire positive change in the world.” Highlighting the significant contributions of Swami Vivekananda to Indian society and the world, Prof. Shahid said that Swami Vivekananda, was a key figure in the introduction of Indian philosophies to the Western world.

Dean School of Education, Prof. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, in his online address asked the students to contribute their ideas to the “Viksit Bharat @ 2047” initiative, launched by the Hon’ble Prime Minister. He said the project aligns with the nation’s aspirations for progress and development. Prof. Zahoor Geelani said the Day serves as a beacon for us to channel the energy and potential of youth towards nation-building.

The students from different departments also spoke about the life and contribution of Swami Vivekananda during the event which was also attended by several faculty members.

Sr. Asst Prof. Dr. Firdous Ahmad Sofal conducted the programme and Dean DSW, Dr. Irfan Aalam proposed the vote of thanks.

