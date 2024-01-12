CUK holds 28th FC meeting

New Delhi: The 28th meeting of the Finance Committee (FC) of Central University of Kashmir (CUK) was held here with Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath in Chair.
The meeting was also attended by representatives from CU Bureau, Ministry of Education, GoI, Integrated Finance Division, Ministry of Education, GoI and UGC, Dr. Ashok Bhan, IPS Retd DGP Intelligence and Prisons, Prof. Muhammad Yousuf, Dean School of Life Sciences, Dr. Mehraj ud din Shah, Finance Officer, Prof. M. Afzal Zargar, Registrar and Mr. Abid Mairaj Bhat, Asst Reg.
The Finance Committee took stock of academic, administrative, financial and infrastructural activities of the University. The Audited Annual Accounts of the University along with Separate Audit Report for the year 2022-23 were approved and endorsed further for ratification by the Executive Council.
Besides other construction projects, the DPR for Construction of buildings under Phase-1 which was earlier recommended by the University Building Committee (UBC) was also recommended for grant of approval by the Executive Council.
The Student Aid Fund (SAF) Policy framed by the University for granting relief to poor and needy students was also approved during the meeting. The Credit linked Fee structure which is aligned with the NEP-2020 and facility of providing Group Personal Accidental Insurance to the students were also approved and endorsed by the members.
