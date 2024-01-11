Kashmir reels under deep freeze amid prolonged dry spell

Srinagar: Amid prolonged dry spell, mercury plummeted again in Kashmir Valley as Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.0°C on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that the temperature was 3.1°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

He said the Srinagar saw minimum temperature of minus 2.4°C on previous night.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 4.4°C against minus 2.6°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 1.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 6.3°C against minus 4.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 2.4°C against minus 1.2°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 1.6°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.7°C against minus 4.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 5.0°C against minus 4.6°C on the previous night and the temperature was 2.6°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 4.8°C against 5.1°C on previous night, and it was below normal by 2.6°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 1.4°C, Batote 2.2°C and Bhaderwah minus 0.2°C, he said.

Kashmir valley is under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter, which will end on January 30. However it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

The MeT official said that from January 10-16, generally dry weather is expected. “Overall no significant weather activity is expected till January 15.”

