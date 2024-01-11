DC Pulwama’s tours enhance health, water infrastructure in Kakapora

Pulwama: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr Basharat Qayoom took proactive strides to bolster public health and water services during a comprehensive tour of Block Kakapora.
The focal points of the official visit were the Primary Health Centre Kakapora and the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme Kakapora, with an overarching commitment to advancing community well-being.
At the Primary Health Centre Kakapora, DC underscored the pressing need for operational efficiency. Delivering lucid directives to company officers, he stressed for the swift completion of essential works, prioritizing the delivery of enhanced health facilities to local residents.
Accompanied by Executive Engineer R&B, Chief Medical Officer, and other District and Sectoral officers, the DC meticulously surveyed all floors and rooms of the hospital building.
Transitioning to the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme at Kakapora, Dr Basharat conducted a thorough examination of water filtration centers. He directed the executing agency to expedite the commissioning of the facility, emphasizing the paramount importance of clean and pure drinking water for the region.
The DC articulated the urgency for all necessary tasks to be completed promptly, ensuring seamless functionality.
