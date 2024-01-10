Kashmir Continues To Grapple With Dry Spell, Severe Cold

Srinagar: The Kashmir Valley continues to grapple with severe dry spell amid the harsh winter, raising concerns among residents and tourists alike.

On Monday, Srinagar recorded a night temperature of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, up from minus 4.3 degrees the previous day, the officials said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius against minus 4.2 degrees on Sunday. The night temperature in the ski resort town of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was minus 4.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, slightly down from the minimum temperature the previous night.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district — which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra — recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night’s minus 5.3 degrees, they said.

The minimum temperature in Kokernag settled at minus 1.2 degrees Celsius and in Kupwara at minus 4.5 degrees.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ — the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably, leading to the freezing of water bodies as well as water supply lines in several parts of the Valley.

The chances of snowfall are the highest during this period and most areas, particularly the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall.

Kashmir has been going through a prolonged dry spell with a 79 per cent deficit in rainfall being recorded for December. There has been no precipitation in the first week of January.

There has been no snowfall in most plain areas of Kashmir while the upper reaches of the Valley have received less snow than usual. The Met office has forecast mainly dry weather till January 12.

Reduced snowfall and precipitation levels have prompted worries about potential water scarcity and its far-reaching impacts on the environment and daily life.

The dry spell has also taken a toll on the picturesque landscapes that define Kashmir, with vegetation starting to wither and dry up. This not only impacts the visual beauty of the region but also threatens the livelihoods of those who rely on the usual snowfall patterns.

The water level in the Jhelum river in Srinagar has witnessed a noticeable decrease, highlighting the severity of the dry conditions.

Popular tourist destination Gulmarg, known for its pristine snow-capped mountains and lush green meadows, has also experienced a reduced snowfall this year, leading to dry conditions at key tourist spots. This phenomenon is causing concerns among locals and visitors who have come to expect the region’s signature winter charm

‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ will end on January 31.

However, the cold conditions will continue after that with a 20-day ‘Chilla-i-Khurd’ (small cold) and a 10-day ‘Chilla-i-Bachha’ (baby cold).

