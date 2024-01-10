Farmers worried over lingering dry spell in Kashmir

Lack of snowfall, rainfall raises apprehensions for crop growth, irrigation in valley

Pampore: Kashmir has been facing a prolonged dry spell over the last two months, with no snowfall or rain in the valley this season.

People, particularly farmers, are distressed, expressing concerns about the detrimental impact this dry spell may have on their crops. Farmers highlight the essential need for snowfall or rainfall during this time, emphasizing its importance for Saffron corms. However, the absence of snowfall poses a potential threat to Saffron cultivation due to the crucial role it plays in the growth process this time, farmers said.

Speaking to Kashmir Reader, a progressive farmer Javaid Ahmad Ganaie said that for the past two months, there has been no rainfall or routine snowfall during this winter season, affecting our crops, including mustard, oats or particularly the major crop Saffron.

“Saffron, in particular, is currently in its seed formation stage. It undergoes chilling periods with a critical 120-day multiplication period underway. The absence of precipitation poses a challenge for the growth of these crops,” he said.

Ganaie added, “I believe the ongoing dry spell at this time can impact the crops we have planted in Kashmir, our crops, including Paddy and Oats, heavily depend on snowfall during winter for irrigation. The accumulation of snow in winter ensures water availability for the crops during the upcoming seasons. However, if there is no substantial snowfall in the last two months and a continuous dry spell persists, it raises concerns for the upcoming seasons and harvest.”

“Without the formation of glaciers and adequate snowfall, there is a clear concern for reduced water levels in our rivers, streams, and tributaries like the Jhelum River. He said climate change, recognized as a global phenomenon, is impacting Kashmir as well.

Ganaie stressed the need for collective efforts to address pollution, the root cause of climate change, and highlighted the importance of raising awareness and adopting sustainable solutions. This decline in water levels can affect the crops, especially paddy, due to insufficient irrigation.

“It’s crucial to address pollution, the root cause of climate change. To achieve this, all stakeholders in our society must come forward. We need to raise awareness about how we should move forward in this world, considering that these issues are a result of pollution and climate change. It is imperative for us to collectively strive to mitigate pollution and propel ourselves forward in a more sustainable direction,” he stressed.

“Now, we pray to Allah that there is timely snowfall and rainfall so that the crops we have planted at this time can have a positive impact,” Ganaie said.

