Govt working to restore lost glory of Shehr-e-Khaas: Div Com

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir on Saturday said that the government is working to restore the lost glory of Shehr-e-Khaas.

Talking to the reporters at Habba Kadal, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, said that the government is committed to restore the lost glory of Shehr-e-Khaas.

He added that in this regard, the developmental works are in full swing and that pace has increased after the successful conduct of G-20 event in Srinagar.

Asked about the forest fire incidents, he said that the forest personnel have already been activated.

He said that the reports of forest fire incidents was received from three places yesterday and the action has been initiated in this regard accordingly—(KNO)

