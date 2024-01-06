Bangladesh’s main Opposition party calls train fire ‘sabotage’, demands UN probe

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s main opposition BNP has demanded a UN-supervised investigation into a fire on a passenger train that killed four persons, calling it a “pre-planned” act of sabotage ahead of the general elections being boycotted by the party.

The incident happened around 9 pm on Friday when four carriages of the Benapole Express that runs from Benapole, a town bordering the Indian state of West Bengal, were set on fire as it nearly reached its destination of the capital’s Kamalapur Railway Station.

Railway officials said that most of the train’s nearly 292 passengers were returning home from India.

