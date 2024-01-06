Night temp dips further, Sgr shivers at minus 5.4 degree Celsius

Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: Amid persistent dry spell across Kashmir, the minimum temperature has recorded a further dip on Saturday with Srinagar recording a low of minus 5.4 degree Celsius.

The mercury continued to settle below freezing point in the ongoing 40-day harshest winter period, Chillai Kalan.

As per the data, Pahalgam was the coldest at minus 6.3 degree Celsius.

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5.4 degree Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway of Kashmir has recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.6 degree Celsius while Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort recorded a low of minus 4.5 degree Celsius.

In Kokernag, the mercury settled at minus 2.9 degree Celsius.

Pertinently, the weatherman has predicted dry weather conditions till January 14, saying there is no significant weather activity during the period—(KNO)

