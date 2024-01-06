Reduction of violence in J&K since 2014: Amit Shah

Inaugurates 58th DGsP/ IGsP Conference At Rajasthan

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 58th DGsP/IGsP Conference 2023 at Rajasthan International Centre, Jaipur. The three day Conference is being held in hybrid mode with DGsP/IGsP and Chiefs of Central Police Organisations attending physically from Jaipur and over 500 Police officers of various ranks participating through video conferencing from across the country. The Union Home Minister distributed Police Medals for Meritorious Service to IB officers and awarded trophies for the three best Police Stations.

Union Home Minister highlighted that in 2023 the nation has entered the Amrit Kal and stressed upon two important developments viz. the formulation of New Education Policy and enactment of 3 New Criminal Laws replacing British era laws. He mentioned that the new laws are focused on delivery of justice instead of punishment and implementation of these laws would transform our criminal justice system as most modern and scientific. Home Minister stressed upon the need for training from SHO to DGP level and technology upgradation from Thana to PHQ level for successful implementation of new laws. He also stressed the need for linking of databases and adopting AI driven analytical approach for tackling the emerging security challenges.

Union Home Minister pointed out an overall improvement in the security scenario in the country since 2014 especially the reduction of violence in the three critical hotspots, i.e, Jammu & Kashmir, North-East and Left Wing Extremism. He observed that this Conference over the years has emerged as a ‘Think Tank’, facilitating decision making and formulation of new security strategies. He emphasized on uniformity of structures, size and skill of counter terror mechanisms across the country.

Union Home Minister also highlighted the role of internal security in realizing the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of India becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The Conference would deliberate on a range of security related issues of critical importance including security of borders, cyber-threats, radicalization, fraudulent issuance of identity documents and threats emerging from AI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the country’s top police officers before addressing them at a formal session.

Technology in policing, left-wing extremism, prison reforms, activities of pro-Khalistan groups and terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir are other key issues to be discussed at the annual meeting, a Union Home Ministry official said.

About 250 officers in the ranks of Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) are physically attending the conference at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur, while more than 200 others are participating it virtually.

Many officers have been tasked with delivering presentations on specific subjects such as counterterrorism, online fraud, cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, activities of pro-Khalistan groups and left-wing extremism, the official said.

There will be detailed deliberations on how to face all these emerging internal security challenges.

Modi will attend the conference on January 6-7, his office said.

Further, the conference will also deliberate on futuristic themes in policing and security like the challenges posed by new technologies such as AI and deepfake, and ways to deal with them.

