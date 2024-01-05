VDC member dies by suicide, body found near his home

Doda: A village defense committee member was found dead with bullet injury on his body in Doda district even as police said it was a case of suicide, police said on Friday.

A top police official said that the VDC member identified as Balwant Singh son of Prem Nath resident of Kharangal Gandoh was found dead near his home today morning.

He said that as per preliminary investigation, the VDC member has died by suicide and a weapon was also found near his body.

The official said the body has been sent for post-mortem, while a case has been registered and further investigation is on—(KNO)

