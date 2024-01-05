OGW module busted in Budgam: Police

Srinagar: Police on Thursday said to have busted an over-the-ground-workers module in Beerwah of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
“The Budgam Police has dismantled a module comprising seven individuals from the Beerwah area. These individuals were involved in the dissemination of anti-national terrorist propaganda by affixing posters in and around the Beerwah area”, said a police spokesman in a statement issued to GNS.
The arrested persons, as per the statement, have been identified as Romain Rasool Sheikh Irfan Nazir Sheikh, Rizwan Nazir Sheikh, Sahil Javid Sheikh all resident of Bonet Beerwah, Jahangir Bashir Mir, Tariq Ashraf Sheikh, both residents of Utligam Beerwah and Shakir Lateef Pathan, resident of Gandhipora, Beerwah.
“The module was led by Romain Rasool Sheikh and Irfan Nazir Sheikh, who during investigation were found manipulated by a LeT’s Pakistani handler”, the statement reads.
“It further emerged that the duo, acting as local motivators, instructed the other five individuals to carry out the assigned tasks”, reads the statement adding incriminating evidence has been recovered from the apprehended persons.
“Investigation in the case is in progress”, the statement read. (GNS)