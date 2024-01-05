Kulgam Gunfight Ends As Militants Flee

Srinagar: Militants managed to give slip to security forces after a brief exchange of fire in Hadigam area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said.
A top police officer, while confirming to GNS, said that after brief exchange of fire on Wednesday there was complete lull.
Due to darkness, the operation was suspended throughout the night. At first light on Thursday morning, the search operation was resumed. During searches, no militant was found at the encounter site, the officer said.
It seems militants escaped during the initial exchange of fire taking advantage of the darkness, the officer added.
Earlier on Wednesday, a joint team of Police and the army launched a cordon and search operation in the area.
As the joint team of forces zeroed towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired on the joint team, which was retaliated, triggering off the gunfight.(GNS)