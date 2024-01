Sopore: State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday said it attached a property of a proclaimed offender in Amarghar area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

An official said that the SIA attached the property of Abdul Rashid Mir son of Mohammad Sultan Mir of Amargrah

He said that the property comprising of 5 kanals of immovable land was seized in case FIR No 19/2022 U/S 13,17,18,39,40 UAPA 120-B, 121,121-A IPC 8/21, 8/27-B, 29 NDPS Act of Ps SIA Kashmir—(KNO)

