Dir Sericulture for vigorous awareness for implementation of govt initiatives

Ganderbal: Director Sericulture, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat on Monday actively participated in the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) in Ganderbal. The event, held in Panchayat Halqa Haripora, witnessed the enthusiastic participation of PRIs, civil society members, and locals.

The campaign featured resource persons who underscored the significance of various welfare schemes. An Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) van was utilized to showcase remarkable success stories of beneficiaries thriving under multiple schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), UMEED, Kisan Credit Card (KCC), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kissan), Poshan Abhiyan, and others.

Various government departments set up stalls, presenting a visual narrative of the numerous schemes and programs actively being implemented in the district.

Director Sericulture, along with officers of the district administration, PRIs, and locals, actively participated in the Viksit Bharat pledge, reaffirming their commitment towards the development of the nation.

The ‘Meri Kahani Meri Zubaani’ segment showcased impactful firsthand accounts from beneficiaries, highlighting the tangible benefits and positive changes brought about by the government’s welfare programs.

In his address, Director Sericulture emphasized that the main motive behind such programs is to educate the public and analyze the effectiveness of government schemes at the ground level. Underscoring the significance of various welfare schemes, he highlighted how awareness is pivotal for the successful implementation of government initiatives.

The Director expressed gratitude for the active involvement of participants and commended the district administration for the successful organization of the program. He urged everyone to take advantage of the various self-employment schemes run by the government for employment generation.

Among others, Chief Planning Officer Irfan Giri, Assistant Commissioner Development Dr. Bashir Ahmad, SDM Kangan Javaid Ahmad Rather, and other district officers, officials, PRIs, and the public attended the event.

