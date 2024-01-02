CBI files chargesheet, ASI among 15 accused booked

Irregularities in written examination of JE

Srinagar: The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed chargesheet against 15 accused including then Assistant Sub Inspector of J&K Police; then Head Constable/ Constable of CRPF; then Sepoy of Army; Teacher and private persons etc in an ongoing investigation of a case related to irregularities in written examination of JE (Civil), Jal Shakti Department, J&K Government.

CBI had registered a case on 9 January 2023 on the request from Govt of J&K regarding irregularities in written examination of Junior Engineer (Civil), Jal Shakti Department, Govt of J&K conducted by J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

“It was found during investigation that private person entered into conspiracy with other accused. In pursuance to the conspiracy, an employee of printing press, allegedly stole the question paper of JE (Civil) examination and handed over the same to the said private person,” the CBI said in a statement, adding, “The private person contacted other accused to arrange/solicit candidates for sale of leaked question paper. It was further alleged that the candidates were taken to Panchkula in tempo travellers & taxi and provided leaked question papers in lieu of money.”

The investigation was spread across several states involving analysis of voluminous technical data, Bank Accounts, Toll data and examination of more than 100 witnesses.

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed against the accused.

The public is reminded that the above findings are based on the investigation done by CBI and evidence collected by it. Under the Indian Law, accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print