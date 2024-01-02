Agri Dept seizes bags of spurious fertilizers at Sopore

Srinagar: A team of enforcement of the department headed by Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal Monday made surprise inspection of insecticide, pesticides and fertilizer dealers/ distributors at various places in district Baramulla.
During the inspection, bags of duplicate spurious fertilizers were seized from Saidpora, Sopore.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Agriculture reiterated the commitment to ensure the availability of genuine inputs (fertilizers, pesticides seeds) to the farmers of the region. He said that violation of set norms would be dealt with iron hands.
He asked the concerned (fertilizers, pesticides dealers) to desist from indulging into the business of spurious unregistered inputs and ensure that only genuine ones are made available to the farmers.
Meanwhile, the district monitoring teams headed by concerned enforcement officers and internal vigilance team at directorate level have already been constituted by the directorate of Agriculture Kashmir to check and monitor the distribution, supply and stock of different inputs, including fertilizers, pesticides etc.
Earlier a meeting of the insecticide, pesticide and fertilizer dealers of the district was held in which the Director Agriculture highlighted the importance of genuine inputs and also took feedback from the participants.
