‘Curative Survey Scam’: 6 Accused Identified From Outside J&K, 1 Arrested

Srinagar : Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said to have identified six persons accused in Curative Survey Private Limited from outside J&K and arrested one among them from Tamil Nadu.

“On 19.12.2023, it was learnt that a bogus company operating under the name ‘Curative Survey Private Limited’ scammed and cheated the unsuspecting public through a fraudulent website by falsely promising them significant returns on their investments. The company had deceived the subscribers which persuaded them to invest their hard-earned money with fake promises of returns. After misrepresenting and cheating, the company became unresponsive, leaving subscribers in the dark and leading to chaos, anguish, and protests”, reads a statement issued.

“Accordingly, a case FIR No. 39/2023 under Section 66D of the IT Act and Section 420 of the IPC was registered in Cyber Police Station in Kashmir Zone-Srinagar, police said.”

“Taking into account the serious nature of the matter, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to investigate the case, police added”, reads the statement.

During the course of investigation, the statement reads, it was discovered that the company had opened six offices in the Kashmir Valley and one regional office in Jammu in the month of January–February 2023. “All seven offices were subsequently searched, sealed and the incriminating evidence found in these offices was seized and sent to the FSL for analysis and expert opinion. Numerous employees of the company from across Jammu and Kashmir were identified, examined and their statements recorded. Additionally, a number of victims also approached SIT and their statements were recorded, the statement reads.

“Based on the statement of victims, technical and digital evidence, the SIT identified six accused persons, all residents outside the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. Different Police teams were constituted to arrest the identified accused persons. One accused person has been arrested by the SIT from Tamil Nadu and is taken on police remand. Efforts are afoot to arrest the remaining accused persons also. The extent of financial loss to victims is being assessed by collection of related evidence and the statement of witnesses. All the company’s account numbers have been debit-frozen, and further investigation is ongoing. Involvement of employees and local contacts of the main accused persons is being investigated”, reads the statement.

“The social media influencers who promoted the company through various social media platforms were also examined and their involvement in crime is being investigated. So far, Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone Srinagar has received 27 complaints”, reads the statement.

“The general public is requested to come forward if they have any complaints regarding this company”, reads the statement further.

