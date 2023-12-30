India logs 743 Covid cases

New Delhi: India on Saturday recorded 743 fresh COVID-19 infections while the number of active cases stood at 3,997, the Union health ministry said.

Seven new fatalities — three from Kerala, two from Karnataka and one each from Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu — were reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am.

The number of daily cases was in double digits till December 5 but it began to rise again amid cold weather conditions and after the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant.

