Blast near Israel embassy: Police register FIR against ‘unknown’ persons

New Delhi:Days after a low-intensity blast took place near the Israeli embassy here, Delhi Police have registered an FIR against “unknown” persons, officials said on Saturday.

The FIR was registered on Friday night under Section 3 (punishment for causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property) of the Explosive Substances Act and Section 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code at Tughlak Road police station based on a complaint lodged by a police officer, an official said.

The blast occurred on Tuesday evening in the area between the boundary walls of a house on plot number 4 — Nanda’s House — and the Central Hindi Training Institute on plot number 2A on Prithviraj Road. The area has bushes, plants and trees and no CCTV camera

