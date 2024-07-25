Former principal GMC Srinagar Dr Qazi Masood passes away

Srinagar: Former dean and principal government medical college Srinagar Dr Qazi Masood passed away on Thursday after prolonged illness.

Dr Masood was principal/dean GMC Srinagar from August 2011 to September 2012.

He was formerly HoD Dermatology GMC Srinagar. Dr Masood was husband of Prof Shahida Mir, former HoD Gynaecology and Obstetrics GMC Srinagar.

His contributions to the medical field and his leadership at GMC Srinagar are widely acknowledged and respected. The medical fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir mourned his death and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print