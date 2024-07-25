Modi govt has not been able to change negative travel advisories against J-K: Omar

SRINAGAR: ) National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday said the Modi government has not been able to change anything regarding negative travel advisories as Jammu and Kashmir remained a “target” of the US State Department travel advisories.

“So much for ‘naya J&K’. For all the talk of normalcy, peace, tourism & the G-20 tamasha in Srinagar, J&K continues to be the target of US state department travel advisories. The Modi government has been able to change nothing,” Abdullah posted on X.

Abdullah was reacting to the travel advisory issued by the US State Department asking its citizens not to travel to Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, the India-Pakistan border, and parts of central and eastern parts of the country where Naxalites are active.

