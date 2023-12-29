Next steps after examining ruling, discussion with legal team: MEA on 8 Indians in Qatar

New Delhi: A day after a Qatari court dropped the death sentences given to eight former Indian Navy personnel, India on Friday said it will explore the next possible steps in the case after studying the verdict and holding discussions with their legal team and family members.

The Court of Appeal in Qatar commuted the death penalty handed down to the Indians and sentenced them to prison for varying durations on Thursday, weeks after their family members filed an appeal against the earlier order by another court.

The Navy veterans were sentenced to death by Qatar’s Court of First Instance on October 26

