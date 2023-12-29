Dense fog continues to envelop Kashmir

Srinagar: Dense fog continued to blanket most parts of the Kashmir Valley on Friday while three places including Ganderbal has recorded the coldest night of the season as the night chill has further intensified across the region.

The mercury continued to settle below freezing point across the Valley today while Ganderbal, Budgam in Central Kashmir and Bandipora in north Kashmir recorded the coldest night of the season at minus 6.7 degree Celsius.

Pahalgam in South Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5.4 degree Celsius.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir shivered at minus 3.3 degree Celsius while Qazigund in South Kashmir has recorded a low of minus 4.2 degree Celsius.

Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, has recorded a low of minus 2.5 degree Celsius.

Kupwara in north Kashmir has recorded a low of minus 4.0 degree Celsius while Kokernag recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.6 degree Celsius—(KNO)

