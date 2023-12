Srinagar: A 4-storey residential house got damaged in a fire in Shalakadal locality of downtown in central Kashmir’s district Srinagar, officials said on Wednesday.

An official said that fire broke out in the residential today morning and soon engulfed the entire house.

He said that the fire completely damaged the house, however, cause of fire was yet to be known—(KNO)

