Rajnath Singh reaches Jammu to take stock of situation in Rajouri-Poonch region

Srinagar’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday arrived in Jammu and soon after left for Rajouri to take stock of the situation amid anti-terror operation in Rajouri-Poonch region after four soldiers were killed in an ambush in Dera ki Gali in Rajouri district this week.

An official said that Rajnath Singh along with Army chief General Manoj Pande arrived in Jammu today morning and were received by Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

He said that soon after reaching Jammu, Singh along with Army chief, LG Sinha and other senior official left for Rajouri to take stock of the situation amid anti-terror operation in the region—(KNO)

