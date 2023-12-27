Rahul Gandhi to start ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’ from Manipur to Mumbai on Jan 14

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday announced it will hold ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’ led by Rahul Gandhi from Manipur to Mumbai, passing through 14 states and 85 districts from east to west of India in 67 days, beginning January 14, an exercise seen as party’s attempt to rally support ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Nyay Yatra, which will cover around 6,200 km – mostly on buses with stretches of walking – and culminate on March 20, comes nearly a year after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi completed Bharat Jodo Yatra on foot from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, traversing over 4,000 km in 136 days.

While Gandhi raised the issues of “economic disparities, polarisation and dictatorship” during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Nyay Yatra will focus on social, economic and political justice for the people of the country, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said at a press conference.

