DC Bandipora inspects ongoing works on Ring Road at Sumbal Bandipora

Bandipora: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad Tuesday conducted a comprehensive inspection of the ongoing construction works on the Ring Road at Sumbal Bandipora.

The purpose of the inspection was to assess the progress of the project, ensure adherence to quality standards, and address any challenges that may hinder the timely completion of this vital infrastructure development.

During the inspection, Dr Owais expressed satisfaction with the pace of work and emphasized the significance of the Ring Road project in enhancing connectivity and facilitating smoother transportation in the district.

The DC also engaged with the project team, engineers, and workers on-site, encouraging collaborative efforts for the successful and timely completion of the project.

The DC urged all stakeholders involved in the project to maintain the highest standards of quality and efficiency to ensure the successful realization of this vital project.

During the visit, he was accompanied by Tehsildar Sumbal and other senior officials of NHAI and Project Implementing Agency.

