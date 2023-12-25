Youth of J&K have potential to excel in any field: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with a delegation of students of Jammu & Kashmir at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg earlier today. About 250 students hailing from all districts of Jammu & Kashmir participated in the freewheeling and informal interaction, according to an official statement.

These students are visiting Jaipur, Ajmer and New Delhi under ‘Watan Ko Jano – Youth Exchange Programme 2023’ of Government of India. In the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, the visit is aimed at showcasing the cultural and social diversity of the country to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the interaction, Prime Minister asked the students about their travel experience and the iconic places they visited. Prime Minister discussed the rich sporting culture in Jammu and Kashmir and enquired the students about their participation in sports like cricket, Football etc. Prime Minister gave the example of Sheetal Devi, the young archer from Jammu and Kashmir, who won three medals at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou. Prime Minister also appreciated the talent of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and added that they have potential to excel in any field.

Prime Minister advised the students to work and contribute towards the development of the country and help realise the dream of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Talking about the construction of the world’s highest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister said that it will improve connectivity in the region.

Prime Minister discussed the success of Chandrayaan-3 and the Aditya-L1 mission, adding that these scientific achievements have made every Indian proud.

Talking about the record number of tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir this year, Prime Minister said that there is immense opportunity in the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister also talked about the benefits of Yoga and exhorted the students to practise it daily. He also discussed the successful organisation of the G20 summit in Kashmir and the efforts for making the country swachh. (PIB)

