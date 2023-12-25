LG condemns

Jammu: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has condemned the attack in Baramulla. He has conveyed his deep sympathies to the family of Mohammad Shafi Mir, retired senior police officer martyred in the attack.
In a tweet, the Lt Governor said: “Pained beyond words on the dastardly terrorist attack on retired police officer, Shri Mohammad Shafi Mir while he was giving a call for prayer in the mosque. Cowards responsible for this barbaric act will not be spared. My condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief”.
