Kashmir shivers, mercury drops below freezing point

Srinagar: Cold conditions in Kashmir intensified on Sunday after two days of relief as the mercury dropped below the freezing point at several places in the valley, officials said.

The summer capital of Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday night a decrease of over three degrees from the previous night’s 1.2 degrees Celsius, they said.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.9 degrees Celsius, down over three degrees from the previous night’s 0.2 degrees Celsius, they said.

It was the coldest recorded place in the Kashmir valley.

Gulmarg, a famous ski resort in Baramulla, recorded a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius, officials said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.0 degrees Celsius, the Kokernag town saw the mercury settle at minus 1.1 degrees Celsius and Kupwara recorded a minimum of minus 2.7 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department said the weather is likely to remain mainly dry till the end of the month.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ — the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the Dal Lake as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

The chances of snowfall are the highest during this period and most areas, especially the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall.

‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ will end on January 31.

However, the cold conditions will continue after that with a 20-day-long ‘Chilla-i-Khurd’ (small cold) and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla-i-Bachha’ (baby cold).

