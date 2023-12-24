Close All FRA Claims: CS To Officers

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today impressed upon the district administrations to resolve all the pending claims under the Forest Rights Act, 2006 made by the forest dwellers on merit within a period of one month.

He made these remarks while speaking in a meeting to look into the progress made in each district about the verification of such claims and granting of rights to the eligible people as per this Act.

The meeting besides Principal Secretary, Forests was attended by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF); Secretary Revenue; Deputy Commissioners and other concerned.

While speaking in this meeting the Chief Secretary maintained that this act aims at empowering the tribal forest dwelling communities who had historically been inhabiting such lands for centuries without having any legal rights over it.

Dulloo impressed upon the concerned Deputy Commissioners to certify within a month’s time that all claims submitted have been verified and settled on merit. He asked for resolving each of them as per the provisions of this act and make this task a time-bound one for its logical closure.

On the occasion it was revealed by the Principal Secretary, Forests, Dheeraj Gupta thatthis act envisages recognizing and vesting the rights of occupation on forest lands by Forest Dwelling Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (OTFDs).

He further gave out that this act provides for Individual Forest Rights (IFRs) like right to hold or live in forest land for habitation or self-cultivation. It also recognizes Community Forest Rights (CFRs) like grazing, collect/dispose off NTPF, fishing access to waterbodies, pathways, besides other rights.

Moreover it was revealed that under this act 5701 titles have been issued till date. It was added that 45282 cases have been processed across the districts of the UT and 471 cases are pending at different levels right now.

It was given out that all these claims are going to be settled on merit shortly after carrying out necessary verifications in concerned Gram Sabhas, SDLC/DLCs thereby making the UT among the foremost States/UTs in the country to implement the act in letter and spirit.

