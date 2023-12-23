Drug smuggler booked under NDPS Act in Budgam

Budgam: A notorious drug smuggler has been booked under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, police said on Saturday.

In a statemen, , a spokesperson said that the drug peddler identified as Ashfaq Rehman Khan of Sheikhpora Budgam has been booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act in Budgam as he was involved in promoting and supplying drugs to the local youth.

The statemen reads that this is the 14th arrest made under the PIT NDPS Act this year in Budgam district.

It reads that police have registered 77 cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the district this year alone.

“In the process, 127 individuals involved in various drug-related offenses have been taken into custody. These efforts of the police have resulted in the confiscation of a significant cache of drugs, preventing their circulation within the community,” it said—(KNO)

