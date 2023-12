New Delhi: Commercial cooking gas (LPG) prices were on Friday cut by Rs 39.50 per 19-kg cylinder in line with softening international benchmarks.

However, the price of domestic LPG — used in household kitchens for cooking purposes — remained unchanged at Rs 903 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

Commercial LPG — used in various establishments such as hotels and restaurants — will now cost Rs 1,757 per 19-kg cylinder in the national capital as against Rs 1,796.50, oil firms said in a price notification.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print