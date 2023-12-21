DGP Reviews Security Of Railways, GRP Functioning

Jammu: The Director General of Police J&K R.R Swain Wednesday visited the Government Railway Police Headquarters here where he chaired the officers meeting and reviewed the overall security of Railways and functioning of GRP in the Jammu and Kashmir.
While addressing the meeting, as per a police spokesperson, the DGP said that in order to enhance the level of surveillance, it is very necessary to identify the ‘deficient capabilities’ particularly at supervisionary level. “The officers should strive to fill the gaps through technology and intelligence gathering.”
The filling of the gaps of these capabilities will yield better