Govt calls for proactive measures amid concern over new COVID-19 variant

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday directed all stakeholders to take proactive measures to ensure full preparedness to handle any potential scenarios amid concern over the spread of a new COVID-19 variant in the country, an official said.

The directions were passed by Health and Medical Education Secretary Bhupinder Kumar, who reviewed the Covid situation and preparedness of the public health system across the Union Territory, the official said.

Though no JN.1 case has been reported from any part of Jammu and Kashmir, he said a review meeting was held in light of the recent advisory issued by the Union Health Ministry concerning the new variant’s emergence.

During the meeting, Kumar asked all the heads of departments and chief medical officers to activate COVID-19 testing facilities, conduct ample testing by following the revised surveillance strategy, and meticulously report ILI (Influenza-like Illnesses) and SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infections) cases while adhering to the recommended testing protocols.

The secretary directed raising timely demands for logistics such as testing kits, drugs and PPE kits and also called for strengthening community-based surveillance for early detection of unusual events.

All the heads of departments were advised to conduct mock drills regularly for checking the functioning of oxygen generation plants, the official said, adding that emphasis was also laid on reassessing the readiness of all facilities to ensure operational preparedness.

